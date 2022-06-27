Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has spent weeks warning that the Supreme Court decision undermining the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling could open the door for sweeping new restrictions on privacy. She argues the fallout could affect birth control, in vitro fertilization, gay marriage, the right to vote, and more. The nation’s first female vice president has emerged as a leading White House voice on abortion rights along with President Joe Biden. Harris’ efforts on abortion rights come after she has struggled with other thorny policy problems that Biden assigned to the vice president, including immigration policy and expanding voting rights. Both issues have stalled in Congress.