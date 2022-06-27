Skip to Content
US Coast Guard rescues 3 US sailors in Atlantic Ocean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued three U.S. sailors whose vessel began taking on water during a trip from the British Virgin Islands to Bermuda. Officials said Monday that the rescue involved a three-day tow to Puerto Rico that covered some 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) after it took a U.S. Coast Guard cutter 15 hours to reach the scene. Authorities said the wife of one of the sailors called the Coast Guard on Thursday saying they were in distress.

