Supreme Court to have final say on Arizona voting initiative
By BOB CHRISTIE
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is reviewing a lower court’s decision keeping a voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access on the ballot. The high court could decide to block it after all. Chief Justice Robert Brutinel ordered the trial court judge to explain exactly how he decided the Free and Fair Elections measure had enough valid signatures. The measure barely squeaked by after opponents were able to get nearly 100,000 signatures disqualified. The Supreme Court could rule Friday afternoon. It has already rejected challenges to initiatives creating greater transparency for political spending and boosting the amount of assets shielded from creditors and said they will be on the November ballot.