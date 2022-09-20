Dutch king unveils billions in aid amid soaring inflation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch King Willem-Alexander has unveiled government plans to help households squeezed by rising costs. In his annual address to the nation, the king called inflation, energy prices and the war in Ukraine just some of the “uncertainties” the country is facing. Boos could be heard from the crowd as the royal family traveled from their palace in The Hague to the National Theater by horse-drawn carriage in a pomp-filled ceremony. The king just returned from the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. The new Dutch budget includes billions of euros in aid to low and middle-income households as energy bills and food costs rise.

