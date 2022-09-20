Former FBI head James Comey has deal for two crime novels

NEW YORK (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey is on a career path both new and familiar — crime fiction. Comey has a deal to write two novels for The Mysterious Press, an imprint of Penzler Publishers. The first is called “Central Park West,” and it features an assistant U.S. Attorney looking into ties between the Mafia and the murder of a local politician. The book is scheduled for next spring. Comey is best known for his time as FBI director, from 2013-2017. Comey wrote about his career in the best-selling memoir “A Higher Loyalty.”

