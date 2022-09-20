GLIMPSES: If you give a crown prince a cricket cookie …

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he’s going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark sampled the confection topped with dried crickets while participating in Tuesday’s session on sustainable food at the Citizen Sustainability Summit. The summit was put on by the Danish consulate in New York to align with this year’s high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly. According to a press release from the palace, the crown prince and his wife are helping launch Denmark’s candidacy for a U.N. Security Council seat. A summit spokesperson said he liked the cookie.

