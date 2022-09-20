US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The U.S. Embassy in the Fijian capital Suva said in an email Tuesday that the 11-day Exercise Cartwheel began in Fiji on Sept. 12 and ends on Friday. U.S. Navy Commander Victor Lange says the name of the exercise originates from Operation Cartwheel during World War II in which the U.S. fought alongside the militaries of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji — then a British colony — to neutralize the Japanese base at Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.