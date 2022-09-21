Ex-coach’s Nassar-related conviction will not be reinstated

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court won’t reinstate the conviction of a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach who was accused of lying to investigators about campus sports doctor Larry Nassar. The state’s highest court declined to take an appeal from the attorney general’s office. Prosecutors had widened their investigation beyond Nassar, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing athletes, mostly female gymnasts. But prosecutors now have lost two high-profile cases. Kathie Klages was sentenced to 90 days in jail for lying to police about what she knew about Nassar back in 1997. But the Michigan Court of Appeals in December threw out her conviction and said her statements in a 2018 interview with were not crucial.

