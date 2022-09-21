Michelle Obama plans 6-city tour for ‘The Light We Carry’

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama plans a six-city tour this fall in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Los Angeles. Obama will open at the Warner Theatre in Washington on Nov. 15, the day her book is released. She will then travel to Philadelphia’s The Met, Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, the Chicago Theatre and San Francisco’s Masonic, before closing at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The venues for her current tour have seating capacities ranging roughly from 2,000 to 6,500. As with “Becoming,” Obama will speak at each city with guest moderators, to be announced later.

