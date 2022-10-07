Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
A Texas police officer who shot a teenager who was sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired. San Antonio police said Wednesday that Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting 17-year-old Erik Cantu in a restaurant parking lot. Police training commander Alyssa Campos said Brennand violated police training and procedures when he “abruptly opened” the car door and ordered Cantu out of the car without waiting for a backup officer he had requested. Cantu backed away and Brennand opened fire as he was struck with the car door. Cantu was hospitalized in stable condition. District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he has not seen enough evidence to charge Cantu and is awaiting a police report on the shooting before deciding whether to pursue charges against Brennand.