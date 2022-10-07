Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager

A Texas police officer who shot a teenager who was sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired. San Antonio police said Wednesday that Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting 17-year-old Erik Cantu in a restaurant parking lot. Police training commander Alyssa Campos said Brennand violated police training and procedures when he “abruptly opened” the car door and ordered Cantu out of the car without waiting for a backup officer he had requested. Cantu backed away and Brennand opened fire as he was struck with the car door. Cantu was hospitalized in stable condition. District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he has not seen enough evidence to charge Cantu and is awaiting a police report on the shooting before deciding whether to pursue charges against Brennand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.