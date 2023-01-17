Colorado Gov. Polis lays out housing solutions amid crisis

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis laid out a vision Tuesday to tackle the state’s sky-high housing prices. Polis’s proposals include rolling back burdensome building regulations and zoning rules, opening public land to affordable housing development, and supporting innovation such as pre-built units. Polis, a Democrat re-elected in November, also touched on climate change, lowering taxes, and crime. Polis merely dipped his toes into gun control during his state of the state address, largely skirting fellow Democrats’ proposals to raise the minimum age for buying firearms and pursue a potential ban of assault weapons. Minority Republicans applauded the idea of reducing income taxes but worried about the state’s ability to invest in housing affordability and climate policy.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

