Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage

LONDON (AP) — The Church of England says it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time. But same-sex couples still will not be allowed to get married in its churches. The decision followed five years of consultation on the church’s position on sexuality. It is expected to be discussed by the church’s national assembly when it meets next month. Under the proposals, same-sex couples would be able to have a church service with prayers of dedication, thanksgiving or for God’s blessing after a civil wedding or registering a civil partnership. But the Church of England’s stance that the sacrament of matrimony is restricted to unions between one man and one woman will not change.

