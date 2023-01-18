DeSantis seeks details on transgender university students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking state universities for the number and ages of their transgender students who sought the schools’ help with hormones or sex reassignment surgery, according to a survey released Wednesday. Why he’s conducting the survey isn’t completely clear. DeSantis has been criticized by LGTBQ advocates for policies seen as discriminatory. The survey is being sent to the university board of trustee chairs by DeSantis’ budget director and asks about specific treatments students have received. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said she’s afraid that the survey will lead to a cut in health care services for transgender students.

