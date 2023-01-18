Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Florida on Sunday to speak about abortion on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. It’s a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion last year. Harris has led the White House’s focus on reproductive rights, and her speech is intended to signal that the administration isn’t giving up on the issue now that the midterm elections are over.