Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable playoff debuts

A trio of playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy was the first rookie QBs to account for four TDs in a playoff game, Lawrence led the third biggest playoff comeback and Jones became the first quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 70 in a playoff win.

