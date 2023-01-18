Ukraine city mourns dead, cares for survivors of airstrike

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost 11 months ago, many Ukrainians had fled to Dnipro. The city with a prewar population of nearly 1 million seemed relatively safe compared to to other areas in Ukraine’s war-torn east. But a Russian missile that struck an apartment building and killed at least 45 people on Saturday shattered that belief. It was the deadliest single attack on Ukrainian civilians since the spring. While Dnipro had experienced attacks on infrastructure, the unprecedented deaths and damage there has demoralized residents who now are mourning the dead and caring for wounded survivors.

