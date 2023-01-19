Colombia extradites to US brother of powerful left lawmaker

MIAMI (AP) — Colombia has extradited to the U.S. on narcotics charges the brother of a powerful leftist senator who has been a trusted intermediary for armed rebel groups and Venezuela’s socialist government. Álvaro Córdoba was handed over early Thursday to agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a chartered flight to New York. The case was something of a minefield for leftist President Gustavo Petro, who was elected last year with the support of Córdoba’s sister, Sen. Piedad Cordoba. Colombian court records show Cordoba was targeted in a coordinated sting by a unidentified confidential source working at the direction of the DEA.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.