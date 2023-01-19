Ex-NYPD union boss admits theft of about $600,000 from union
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president, known for his combative style and insulting tweets, has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union. Ed Mullins entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Sentencing was set for May 25. He resigned in October 2021 as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home. He retired weeks later from the NYPD. He did not comment as he left the courthouse. But he briefly posed in the rain for photographers.