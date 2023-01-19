New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A detention hearing has been scheduled for a felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23 detention hearing. Prosecutors say he is a danger to the community, but his defense attorney plans to seek conditions for his release. No one was hurt in the shootings, but the case has reignited the debate over whether lawmakers should consider pretrial detention reforms as New Mexico struggles with persistent violent crime. Police also announced Thursday they are investigating contributions made to the Peña campaign and were trying to determine if the money was generated from drug trafficking.

