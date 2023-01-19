Stampede outside stadium in Iraq kills 1, injures dozens

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s state news agency reports that a stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq has killed one person and injured dozens. The stampede Thursday came as spectators gathered to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in the country in four decades. The Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium, which holds some 65,000 spectators, in the southern city of Basra are in critical condition. The final match in the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup is scheduled to be held later Thursday between Iraq and Oman.

