Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota says he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube says in a Saturday evening tweet that his office will provide updates next week on how his return to Washington will be affected. According to a tweet posted to his official profile Thursday, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder while cutting limbs on his property the previous day. The account said then that he had spent the night in the ICU for several injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Steube, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.

