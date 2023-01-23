New Oklahoma AG takes over probe of agency’s barbecue deal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The office of Oklahoma’s new attorney general confirmed is taking over two separate criminal investigations into alleged misuse of public funds at state agencies, including the tourism department’s contract with a barbecue restaurant. The investigations will be will be transferred from the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to the office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond. They involve alleged corruption at the Commissioners of the Land Office, in addition to the barbecue restaurant deal with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. Drummond defeated Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handpicked Attorney General John O’Connor in last year’s primary election.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.