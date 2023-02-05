Sinema’s split from Democrats shows party discord in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic unity in Arizona helped the party pick up two U.S. Senate seats and the top three state offices over the last few years. But Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s estrangement and subsequent divorce from Democrats is fueling fears that discord in the state could complicate President Joe Biden’s path to reelection. It could also dim the party’s hopes for maintaining control of the Senate. Democrats are already voicing fears that a three-way race with Sinema picking up votes from both Democrats and independents could hand the seat to a Republican. Sinema hasn’t yet said whether she’ll seek reelection, but a Democratic opponent has already jumped into the race.

