Teen fatally shot at fair in Florida county known for rodeos

ARCADIA, Fla. (AP) — A teenager was fatally shot at a county fair in a rural part of Florida known for its rodeos. The Arcadia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting of the 17-year-old boy at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public. The gunman hadn’t been caught by midday Sunday. No further details were released. Because of the fatal shooting, the DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday and said the only events taking place would be a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.