Media watchdog urges release of journalist detained in Kabul

PARIS (AP) — Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders along with 14 French media outlets and production companies are calling on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to release a journalist imprisoned for a month in Kabul. In a joint statement issued Monday, RSF and French media said Mortaza Behboudi, a journalist with dual French and Afghan citizenship, was arrested on Jan. 7 in the Afghan capital. They said they decided to make the case public after trying in vain for a month to obtain his release. RSF and French media called on Taliban authorities “to end this senseless situation.”

