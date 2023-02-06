Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies

Harry Whittington, the man who former Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot while they were hunting quail on a Texas ranch 17 years ago, has died. He was 95. Family friend Karl Rove said Whittington died Saturday in Austin. Before Whittington was thrust into the national spotlight after the accidental shooting, the attorney was long known for helping build the Republican Party in Texas into the dominant force it is today and for being the man governors went to when they needed to clean up troubled state agencies. Rove, an influential Republican strategist and former adviser to former President George W. Bush, said Whittington was “a man of enormous integrity and deep compassion.”

