Dudamel to become NY Philharmonic music director, leave LA

NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel will become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season, ending a tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic that began in 2009. The 42-year-old Venezuelan agreed to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director. He will become the first Latino to head the orchestra since its founding in 1842. He will have the title of music director designate in 2025-26. Dudamel remains music director of the Paris Opera, a role he’s held since 2021, and leads Venezuela’s Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra, a position he took in 1999 that first gained him international recognition.

