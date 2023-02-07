How to watch President Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set Tuesday night to deliver his second State of the Union address. The annual speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress, typically provides a president with his single largest audience of the year, usually in the tens of millions. A key difference between this year’s speech and last year’s is that Biden now faces a divided Congress for the final two years of his term. Republicans took back control of the House in the midterm elections, while Democrats continue to command the Senate. All the major television networks and cable news channels are planning live coverage of the speech, scheduled for 9 p.m. EST.

