North Korean leader Kim encourages troops with daughter

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lauded the “limitless strength” of his nuclear-armed military as he visited troops with his daughter to mark the 75th founding anniversary of his army. That’s according to a state media account of his visit and its description of a speech Kim gave to encourage his troops. There have been signs North Korea is preparing to hold a massive military parade, which could take place later Wednesday. The event could showcase the latest hardware of a growing nuclear weapons program that stokes the concern of North Korea’s neighbors and the United States.

