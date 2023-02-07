Off-duty New York City police officer shot in robbery dies

NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty New York City police officer who was shot in the head during a botched robbery has died, while officials say the suspected shooter is now charged with murder. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says Officer Adeed Fayaz died Tuesday, three days after being shot in Brooklyn. He was 26. Police had announced earlier Tuesday that they arrested 38-year-old Randy Jones at a suburban motel Monday. It’s not clear if Jones has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Police say Jones lured Fayaz and his brother-in-law to Brooklyn on Saturday on the pretext of selling them a car posted on Facebook Marketplace.

