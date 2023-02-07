Special elections in Pittsburgh could end Pa. House impasse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh-area voters are participating in special elections to fill three vacancies in the state House of Representatives. The results Tuesday may resolve a stalemate over majority control that’s left the chamber in limbo for the past month. If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they also won in November, it will give them a 102-101 majority. It’s been 12 years since Republicans have not been able to determine what gets voted on in the House. Republicans had a 113-90 majority last year but Democrats flipped just enough seats to control the chamber. But one reelected House Democrat died of cancer in October and two others resigned after being elected to higher offices.

