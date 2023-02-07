Wreckage, rescue and hope in Turkey’s earthquake epicenter

NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Zeliha Hisir tried to speak, but could barely move after her hourslong rescue Tuesday near the epicenter of Turkey’s earthquake. The 58-year-old woman’s eyes darted around in shock and relief as a rescue crew covered her cold body in a bright pink and green fuzzy blanket. Dressed only in shorts and a T-shirt, she had survived through freezing temperatures in Kahramanmaras. It was among the rescue efforts that played out after Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake and its forceful aftershocks. Her son told The Associated Press that firefighters who flew in from Antalya had rescued his sibling and mother.

