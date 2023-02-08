Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory

ALTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian authorities have launched an operation to reclaim Yanomami Indigenous territory from thousands of illegal gold miners who have contaminated rivers and brought famine and disease to one of the most isolated populations of the world. On Tuesday, federal agents destroyed a helicopter, an airplane, a bulldozer and logistical support structure. Dozens of illegal gold miners are fleeing the region, a difficult trip that can take days on foot through the Amazon rainforest.

