Democrats won Pennsylvania House, but bipartisan gap remains

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters who kept three Pittsburgh-area Pennsylvania House seats in Democratic hands this week effectively also flipped control away from the Republican majority that has run the chamber for more than a decade. The results on Tuesday put the House among just a handful of legislative bodies across the United States where partisan control shifted in recent months. House Democrats are eager to take the reins. But the Pennsylvania Senate is firmly in Republican hands, while the governorship was retained by Democrats in November. The House Democrats’ bare, one-seat state House margin and the recent elections can’t be expected to make much change in Harrisburg’s deep partisanship.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.