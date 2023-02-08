Indonesian police in Bali detain Australian wanted by Italy

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges. Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday. An immigration official says the suspect was identified through Interpol’s red notice. He is wanted by Italian police on charges of trafficking 352 pounds of marijuana.

