For New York City mayor, his war on rats becomes personal

NEW YORK (AP) — Every New York City mayor has battled rats. But for the current mayor, Eric Adams, the war on vermin has taken a peculiar turn. Adams went before a hearing officer Thursday to contest tickets he got from his own health department for allegedly allowing broods of rodents to take residence at his Brooklyn townhouse. Adams contested the findings of an inspector who found rat burrows and droppings outside the building. The mayor said his own inspections of the property did not produce signs of any rodents. The hearing officer has 30 days to decide if the mayor has to pay a fine.

