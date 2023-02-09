Musk deputy’s words on Starlink ‘weaponization’ vex Ukraine

BOSTON (AP) — Ukrainians have reacted with puzzlement and some ire to comments by a top Starlink official that their country has “weaponized” the satellite internet service. President Gwynne Shotwell of SpaceX, which runs Starlink, was also reported to have said at the same venue Wednesday that the Elon Musk-controlled company has taken unspecified action to prevent Ukraine’s military from using Starlink technology against Russian invaders. The network of low-orbiting satellites has been crucial to Ukraine’s use of battlefield drones — a fixture of the year-old war — and the country’s defenders have no viable alternative. There was no indication Thursday of any interruption to Starlink service in Ukraine.

