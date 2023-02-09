Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot

PHOENIX (AP) — As the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl, the movement to change their name and logo will be there again. Arizona to Rally Against Native Mascots is planning to demonstrate outside State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale as the game plays out. They will be joined at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Phoenix by members of Kansas City Native advocacy groups. The entire coalition is hoping to take advantage of speaking out during a massive event. Fights against appropriation of tribal cultures have been going on for decades across different sports.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.