Nigerian universities to close for vote over security fears

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities have directed all universities to shut down for nearly three weeks for this month’s presidential elections, citing security concerns. The National Universities Commission cited “concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions,” as a factor in the decision. On Feb. 25, Nigerians will elect a successor for President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as state governors and lawmakers. An unprecedented 94 million are registered to vote. An official said the decision to close the country’s more than 200 universities from Feb. 22 to March 14 followed extensive consultations with security agencies. In recent years, gunmen have targeted universities in the troubled northern region, with hundreds of students abducted.

