Published 10:21 PM

Revived Trump probe puts Manhattan DA back in spotlight

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — After a challenging first year in office, Manhattan’s district attorney is back in the spotlight with a reinvigorated investigation of former President Donald Trump. Democrat Alvin Bragg convened a new grand jury last week that is examining Trump’s financial dealings and hush money payments made to two women in 2016. The probe is one of several legal challenges Trump faces as he seeks a return to the White House. Bragg’s Trump investigation got new life after the former president’s company was convicted of tax fraud in December. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He says the probe is politically motivated.

