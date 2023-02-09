Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Ukraine-based relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal for the movie “Rust” in October 2021 on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The new lawsuit is based on emotional and financial support that Hutchins previously provided to younger sister Svetlana Zemko and her parents.

