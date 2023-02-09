US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House voted unanimously Thursday to condemn the Beijing government for its balloon surveillance program. The action comes amid new findings as questions mount about China’s balloon, which the U.S. says was part of a vast aerial spy program. The 419-0 House action comes as lawmakers clamored for information about the white balloon that flew across the country before being shot down over the South Carolina coast by U.S. military jets. The House action was a rare show of bipartisan unity over the threat China poses. U.S. officials have held classified briefings for lawmakers about the balloon.

