Cuban president to get Mexico’s highest medal for foreigners

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the latest chapter in Mexico’s love-fest with Cuba, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will be awarded Mexico’s highest medal when he visits the southern Mexico city of Campeche on Saturday. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador praised Cuba on Friday for sending doctors to Mexico. But those doctors, and the salaries they are paid, have raised controversy in Mexico. López Obrador has gone out of his way to buy as much as he can from Cuba. But his purchase of everything from Cuban crushed stone ballast to the Abdala vaccine have raised eyebrows.

