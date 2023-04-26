Biden hosting hundreds for glam dinner with SKorea president

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 200 people from the worlds of politics, business and entertainment are gathering at the White House on Wednesday night for a black-tie dinner with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon is on a state visit at President Joe Biden’s invitation to celebrate his country’s 70-year alliance with the United States. Nearly 7,000 people were on the White House lawn for Yoon’s arrival ceremony earlier Wednesday. It will be a more intimate affair for those joining both presidents and their wives for dinner. Guests will dine on crabcakes, beef ribs and banana splits. The menu was prepared with Korean touches by Korean American guest chef Edward Lee.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.