California Democrats propose tax changes for businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Senate say they want to raise taxes on big businesses so they can cut taxes for small businesses. The proposal would cut taxes on revenue below $1.5 million while raising taxes on revenue above $1.5 million. Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner says the change would partially reverse a federal corporate tax cut signed into law by former Republican President Donald Trump. The California Chamber of Commerce says the plan would send the wrong signals to companies that create jobs in the state. The proposal is still a long way from becoming law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.