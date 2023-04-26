EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions

BRUSSELS (AP) — New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed in a bid to help decarbonize the sector. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, says the deal reached by negotiators from member states and the European Parliament demands that fuel suppliers blend sustainable aviation fuels with kerosene in growing amounts from 2025. The Commission said the move is expected to reduce aircraft carbon emissions by two-thirds by 2050 compared to “a ‘no action’ scenario, and provide climate and air quality benefits by reducing non-CO2 emissions.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.