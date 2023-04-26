German FM condemns death sentence for citizen in Iran

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has called on Iran to reverse a death sentence handed down to Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German dual citizen and opposition figure accused of masterminding deadly attacks. German officials said they were not allowed to attend the hearing Wednesday at which the sentence against Sharmahd was upheld. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the verdict “completely unacceptable.” “At no point did Jamshid Sharmahd have even the beginnings of a fair trial,” she wrote on Twitter. “We call on Iran to immediately reverse this arbitrary verdict.” Baerbock added that Germany’s ambassador to Iran has broken off a duty trip and is on his way back to Tehran to intervene on Sharmahd’s behalf.

