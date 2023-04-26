Kansas abortion providers face new rule after veto overriden

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health care providers could face criminal charges over accusations about their care of newborns delivered during certain abortion procedures. That’s because the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of new legislation. The new law takes effect July 1 and will require that heath care providers render the same care that a “reasonably diligent and conscientious” provider would with other live births. Violating the law will be a felony, punishable up to a year’s probation for a first-time offender. Abortion opponents cast it as a matter of decency. But critics see the law as an attempt to sow confusion and fear about abortion.

