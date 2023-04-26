Police arrest 2 injured in shooting that killed girl, 12

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police say they have filed criminal charges against two teenagers who were wounded in a drive-by shooting that also killed a 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. The shooter or shooters, meanwhile, remain at large. Seventh grader Se’Cret Pierce was killed in the April 20 shooting. City police said Wednesday that they charged 18-year-old Jeremy Francis with gun crimes and other offenses, alleging he exchanged gunfire with the suspect or suspects. A 16-year-old who was injured has been detained because he was supposed to be under house arrest for a previous firearm crime at the time of the shooting. A 23-year-old man also was wounded but survived.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.