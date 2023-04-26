Police arrest 2 injured in shooting that killed girl, 12
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police say they have filed criminal charges against two teenagers who were wounded in a drive-by shooting that also killed a 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. The shooter or shooters, meanwhile, remain at large. Seventh grader Se’Cret Pierce was killed in the April 20 shooting. City police said Wednesday that they charged 18-year-old Jeremy Francis with gun crimes and other offenses, alleging he exchanged gunfire with the suspect or suspects. A 16-year-old who was injured has been detained because he was supposed to be under house arrest for a previous firearm crime at the time of the shooting. A 23-year-old man also was wounded but survived.