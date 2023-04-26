Silicon Valley company raises $250M for hydrogen technology

In what could prove a milestone for an industry that hopes to address climate change, the Silicon Valley company Ohmium announced Wednesday it has raised $250 million to expand production of machines that can make clean hydrogen. Some climate experts say burning hydrogen can substitute for burning coal, oil or gas — without contributing to climate change. Just four or five years ago, a hydrogen company working on electrolysis would not have been able to raise several hundred million dollars, said Daryl Wilson, executive director of the Hydrogen Council. Mark Viehman, a hydrogen and clean fuels expert at Capgemini, called $250 million a “very impressive” fundraise. CEO Arne Ballantine said Ohmium will expand production at company facilities in Chikkaballapur, outside Bengaluru, India.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.